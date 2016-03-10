She said yes! Maria Menuonos is newly engaged to longtime love of 19 years Keven Undergaro. Keven decided to pop the question during the 37-year-old's appearance on the Howard Stern Show on Wednesday.

Maria and Keven are set to get married after 19 years of dating Photo: Getty Images

"Although I said that this isn't a proposal, I want to ask you something," Keven asked the E! News correspondent on air. "Will you make me the happiest man on Earth?" When the shock wore off, Maria said yes to her filmmaker beau after he promised her, "This is not a joke," according to E! News.

He continued: "I love you so much and this show's meant so much to both of us. … Why not make it official now? Will you honey? Will you accept?"

Kevin proposed to his ladylove with a custom made ring by French jeweler Jean Dousset, who worked closely with Keven to create the "one of a kind" ring of Maria's dreams. "I am truly flattered to have been included to create this ring, 19 years in the making," Jean told E! News. "Keven chose to add personal elements to the ring by including a Signature Stone hidden underneath. The choice of color and origin of the stone adds thoughtful detail only he and Maria will know and see."

Bonus, the rings also includes a round, brilliant-cut center stone set in the jeweler's Seamless Halo and adorned with 220 intricately set brilliant-cut diamonds.

Maria and Kevin have been dating since 1998 Photo: Getty Images

Maria and Keven began dating in 1998 and work together on the AfterBuzz TV online network. After Keven slipped the ring on his bride-to-be's finger, Maria's parents Costas and Litsa Menounos, who were featured on her reality TV show Chasing Maria, entered the room to celebrate with their daughter.

Before adding wedding planning to her agenda, Maria has been busy promoting her new book TheEveryGirl's Guide to Cooking. The host took to her Instagram to celebrate her book's release. She wrote: "It's out today!! Can't believe it!!! For everyone who pre ordered-thank you! To everyone who is going to but it officially today-thank you!!! And thank you to everyone who helped me on this journey!! "The EveryGirl's Guide To Cooking" Out today."

It looks like Maria has a lot to celebrate!