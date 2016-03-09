Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney's new wedding details may surprise you

When it comes to wedding planning, it is out of Lady Gaga's hands! The 29-year-old pop star, who is engaged to actor Taylor Kinney, 34, admits that the fate of her big day is in the hands of her Italian relatives.

"I think if I wouldn't let my mom do this with all of us and my family—I think if I would of denied the women of my life the planning of the wedding, they would probably kill me," she told Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday. "I have all the help in the world in a way!"

Gaga and Taylor got engaged on Valentine's Day 2015 Photo: Getty Images

Gaga and the Chicago Fire star got engaged on Valentine's Day last year. While the two are not shy about their romance, they have remained coy about the date for their big day. The American Horror Story actress did promise the radio host that her and Taylor's big day, won't deserve that much attention. "We are not planning anything that is worth writing about," she quipped.

She may not think her wedding will be the talk of the town, but her performance at the Academy Awards certainly was. The Til It Happens to You singer talked about the special moment she had with her aunt and grandmother after she blew everyone away with her moving song. "There was a lot of tears and a lot of shock. And a lot of love and understanding and pride," she said about the moment her grandmother and aunt found out about her past abuse.

Gaga says that her wedding won't be over the top Photo: Getty Images

"I have to tell you, I just felt my grandmother was so proud of me. She said, 'My darling granddaughter, I've never been more proud of you than I am today.' And it was years and years of rage that I had for not being treated like a professional in the music industry in that instance. Being violated."

She continued: "When that happens to you, for me, as someone who used herself as an educated woman that has worked really hard...to not be treated as a professional and to be treated as an object, it destroyed my sense of self-worth."

After the nonstop awards season, Gaga found herself back in Chicago with Taylor to take part in the Polar Bear Plunge which supports the Special Olympics.