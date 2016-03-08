Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a tiny dancer on their hands. The couple’s daughter North West traded her usual ballerina tutu and Balmain blazer for a hulu skirt and bikini on Monday.

The reality star posted a sweet snap of her 2-year-old wearing the Hawaiian-inspired ensemble in her most recent blog entry. Sharing in her “Currently” post on March 7, Kim wrote, “Watching North in her hula girl costume trying to hula dance.”

The adorable toddler donned colorful, floral leis around her ankles along with a shell necklace around her neck as her curly, dark locks hung loose around her face.

Kim, who welcomed her second child Saint West back in December, has previously noted that it isn’t easy having two little ones. “It really is so hard!” she said. “When I had North, all I did was feed and sleep. This time around, I get no sleep. Every waking second that I'm not with the baby, I'm with North. I actually think the harder parts aren't with the newborn but with the toddler! I feel like I go into overdrive to give my daughter attention and make her feel loved.”

While her daughter was playing dress-up on Monday, the 35-year-old also took the time to inform her readers that she is currently wearing a back brace. She revealed, “I threw my back out.” Though the mom-of-two offered no explanation for how she threw it out, she has been firing back at critics, who tweeted about her throwback, nude photo.

Responding to haters, she wrote, "Sorry I'm late to the party guys I was busy cashing my 80 million video game check & transferring 53 million into our joint account."

After tweeting back at individually at Bette Midler, Chloe Grace Moretz and Piers Morgan, Kim posted a Kimoji of her "sipping tea," before uploading another revealing picture of herself on Instagram, captioned "#liberated."