Kim Kardashian responds to Bette Midler and Chloë Grace Moretz's comments about her nude selfie

Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter on Monday night to respond to Bette Midler and Chloë Grave Moretz, after they voiced their opinions about her latest nude selfie. The social media queen had shared a half-censored throwback photo of herself on Monday, and captioned it: "When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL."

In a series tweets North West's mom hit back at her critics. One read: "Sorry I'm late to the party guys I was busy cashing my 80 million video game check & transferring 53 million into our joint account."

Kim Kardashian hit back at her critics on Twitter Photo: Getty Images

The reality TV star also responded to a personal comment by Piers Morgan. “Hey @piersmorgan never offer to buy a married woman clothes,” she wrote after the TV personality offered to purchase her an outfit, following his acknowledgment of Kanye West's announcement that he is $53 million in debt .

Kim was also called out by actress Bette Midler. In response to Bette's tweet that we've seen all there is to see when it comes to the mom-of-two's revealing pictures, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian's star responded by saying: “Hey @BetteMidler I really didn't want to bring up how you sent me a gift a while back trying to a fake friend then come at me #dejavu.”

She also couldn't resist inviting 70-year-old Bette to post her own naked selfie, though added the hashtag "#justkidding".

Bette Midler and Chloë Grace Moretz were amongst those that were unimpressed by Kim's latest picture Photo: Getty Images

Nineteen-year-old actress Chloë Grace Moretz also waded in on the controversial issue saying that as a star you should respect “the platform you're given as a celebrity.” Kim had this to say: “Let's all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is, you nylon cover is cute boo."

Kim also had support in the form of her bestie Chrissy Tiegen, who clearly found the reality star's responses funny, and offered her own take on what was going on:





@KimKardashian well iiiiiiiii just ordered thai food — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 8, 2016

Finishing off her Twitter spree, Kim posted a Kimoji of her "sipping tea," before posting another revealing picture on her Instagram, captioned "#liberated."