Beyoncé shares new photos of Blue Ivy after performing at her school's gala

Beyoncé is just crazy in love with her little girl Blue Ivy. Days after uploading a series of Super Bowl halftime rehearsal snaps featuring her and Jay Z’s only child, the Formation singer took to her Instagram to post more photos of the adorable toddler.

The 34-year-old shared a sweet photo of the mother-daughter pair. Beyoncé uploaded the tender moment captured on camera of herself caressing her sleeping four-year-old daughter while at Super Bowl 50.

The singer also posted a photo of a stylish Blue posing with her father and the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy, which went to the Denver Broncos this year. The singer joined Coldplay and Bruno Mars during the halftime show.

On Saturday, the Grammy winner certainly was mom of the year as she performed at Blue's school's 75th annual Grand Gala for the Center for Early Education in L.A. The Texas native sang some of her biggest hits including Crazy in Love, Halo and XO. Beyoncé, who wore a gold zebra-printed mini dress, also delivered an incredible rendition of Whitney Houston's cover ballad, I Will Always Love You.

Beyoncé wasn’t the only star at the gala. Actors Billy Crystal and Will Ferrell hosted the star-studded fundraiser. Several excited parents took to their social media accounts to share the celebrity sightings.

When your kids school gala is hosted by Will Farrell & Billy Crystal .... That's #hollywoodstyle congratulations on this incredible anniversary!!! Great night!!!  A photo posted by Bruce Bozzi (@brucebozzi) on Mar 5, 2016 at 8:39pm PST

The Center for Early Education is a private school located in West Hollywood. The average yearly tuition for the private school ranges from $19,000 to $30,000.