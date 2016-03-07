Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney take part in the Polar Plunge in Chicago: See the pics

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney's heated things up in a cold Chicago! The 29-year-old pop star and her fiancé participated in the 2016 Polar Bear Plunge. Gaga and Taylor, 34, took a dip in Lake Michigan for the second year in a row to support the Special Olympics.

Gaga and Taylor participated in the Polar Bear Plunge for the second year in a row Photo: Getty Images

"We had such a good time! Though I can tell Taylor's shorts were freezing in this pic," the Til It Happens to You singer captioned the pic of the duo coming out of the water on her Instagram.

The fun in Chicago didn't stop in the water and neither did the PDA. Gaga and Taylor were seen attending the Chicago Blackhawks game on Sunday, where they shared a sweet moment on the kiss cam.

Gaga posed with the bear during her chilly weekend in Chicago Photo: Getty Images

Gaga and the Chicago Fire star began dating in 2011, after meeting on the set of her You and I video. The pair then got engaged on Valentine's Day 2015. When it comes to making wedding plans, Taylor told E! News, "I'll just leave it to her."

While the duo haven't set any plans for their nuptials, they have been looking extra glam on the red carpet. Taylor was seen supporting his bride-to-be at the Academy Awards when she performed as survivors of sexual abuse stood on stage with her.

Taylor supported Gaga during her big night at the Academy Awards Photo: Getty Images

In the moments following her performance, the American Horror Story actress took the time to show her leading man some love and thank him for his support with a sweet message on Instagram. "I never thought anyone would ever love me because I felt like my body was ruined by my abuser. But he loves the survivor in me. He's stood by me all night proud and unashamedly. THATS a real man," she captioned the picture.