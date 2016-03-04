Joey Feek's family is 'holding on and letting go' as Rory's wife remains in a deep sleep

As Joey Feek remains in a deep sleep, her family continues to surround her during her final days.The ailing country singer’s husband Rory Feek posted a moving photo on Friday on the couple’s Facebook page. The picture shows the doting husband’s eldest daughter Heidi holding her step-mother Joey’s hand. He captioned the touching post, “...our oldest daughter Heidi by her mama's side last night. Holding on and letting go.”

...our oldest daughter Heidi by her mama's side last night. Holding on and letting go. A photo posted by Joey+Rory (@roryandjoey) on Mar 4, 2016 at 7:43am PST



Rory revealed earlier this week that his wife had sunk into a deep sleep after saying goodbye to her loved ones and sharing a final kiss with the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Indiana. As she said her farewells, the 49-year-old admitted, “There were lots of tears as she explained to each one how much she loved them and that she was going to be going home soon. That her time here was done and she was going to go to sleep soon.”

When it came time to kiss her little girl goodbye, Rory wrote, “I set our little Indy on Joey’s lap and we all cried with my wife as she told her how much her mama loved her and, ‘…you be a big girl for your papa… and that mama will be watching over you.’ And then she pulled Indiana up and she kissed her. One last kiss.”





Photo: This Life I Live

Following Indiana’s birthday last month, Joey decided enough was enough. “She was ready to stop fighting and she told me so,” Rory penned. “She said the flowers would soon be blooming back in Tennessee. It’s time to go home.” A hospice nurse told the family that the 40-year-old “will most-likely only be with us for a few more days.”

Prior to drifting off into her current state, the Grammy-nominated singer admitted to her husband that she had “no regrets” and that she completed everything she “wanted to do” and “lived the life [she] always wanted to live.” Rory wrote, “I can honestly say that Joey’s isn’t just a life well-lived, it’s a life well-loved,” he said.