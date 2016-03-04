Age might just be a number, but for George Clooney it may also be a deciding factor in his career. During a recent interview, the 54-year-old movie star admitted that he isn’t fond at the idea of aging onscreen.

"I think nobody really wants to see anybody really age,” he confessed to the BBC.

Photo: WireImage

The Hail Caesar! star explained, "You know, it's a very unforgiving thing, the camera is, and so aging becomes something that you know, you try to do less and less onscreen. You try to pick the films that work best for you and as you age they become less and less.”

While George doesn’t see himself in front of the camera for the rest of his life, he does not plan to shy away from the movie business. Instead he has a backup plan, directing. "It is my great love,” the actor confessed. Amal Clooney’s husband has directed a number of projects including 2014’s The Monuments Men, 2011’s The Ides of March and 2008’s Leatherheads.

"I enjoy it a lot. I've had really great success, and I've had some not-so-successful films, and that's also part of the experience. But what I'll say is it's really fun,” he said. "As you age on screen you get to that point where you really understand that.

George added, “You can't stay in front of the camera your whole life. It's much more fun, and it's infinitely more creative, to be directing."