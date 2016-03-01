It’s official, Ben Higgins’ final rose was accepted. The handsome Bachelor stopped by Good Morning America on Tuesday, where he revealed that he is in fact engaged after a rollercoaster season of looking for love.

“I am engaged,” Ben said. “I haven’t said that in a interview yet!” He added, "It's a pretty big deal. You don’t know how much stress and weight that is to carry on you for so long."

Lauren, Ben and JoJo Photos: ABC/Craig Sjodin

The 27-year-old, who on the show is currently deciding between real estate developer JoJo Fletcher and flight attendant Lauren Bushnell, admitted that he and his fiancée are "happier than ever."

The exciting engagement news follows Monday night’s dramatic episode. On the bombshell February 29 show, Ben professed his love to both JoJo and Lauren, who after last night are the last two women standing and vying for Ben's heart.

Generally in the past, bachelors have refrained from saying the "L-word" until the finale. Ben told People magazine, "It's not ideal. But I don't take anything away from my feelings. And I'm glad I felt that way because they're great women. If I hid that, I would have felt weird."

Thankfully the lucky woman Ben ended up proposing to is understanding of the situation. He revealed, "She has been supporting and loving, just like a good partner would!"

Find out who Ben picks when The Bachelor finale airs March 14, 8 p.m. ET on ABC.