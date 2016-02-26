Demi Lovato delivers powerful Ray Charles tribute at the White House: Video

Fresh off the heels of her Grammys performance, Demi Lovato delivered yet another incredible tribute in honor of the late Ray Charles. The pop rock singer performed at the White House on Wednesday for the PBS special, Smithsonian Salutes Ray Charles: In Performance at the White House.

The 23-year-old took to the stage at the presidential residence wearing a black long-sleeve lace dress. Demi brought down the house with a brassy rendition of the Grammy-winner’s song “You Don’t Know Me.”

Demi performed for the President and First Lady at the White House Photo: WireImage

The “Stone Cold” singer had President Barack Obama swaying his head to the music as he sat front row beside his wife Michelle Obama. Naturally Demi’s performance included riffs, showing off her wide vocal range.

Other performers for the event included Yolanda Adams, Leon Bridges, Andra Day, Anthony Hamilton, Brittany Howard, Sam Moore, The Band Perry and Usher. The former Disney alum teamed up with artists Brittany, Andra and Yolanda to cover Ray’s "Heaven Help Us All." And for the grand finale, Obama and the first lady joined the event's performers onstage to sing along to Ray's song "What'd I Say."

Earlier this month, Demi wowed Grammy viewers with her Lionel Richie tribute. The “Confident” songstress slayed the singer’s popular “Hello” tune and even earned Lionel’s approval as he exclaimed “yes” during her performance.

The Ray Charles tribute will air on PBS stations February 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

