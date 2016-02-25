Kourtney Kardashian joins Scott Disick for a night out as Kanye West gives clubgoers an earful

Exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick hit the town together on Tuesday evening. The former couple reunited at 1 OAK LA, where Kardashian’s brother-in-law, Kanye West, took over the venue.

An observer tells HELLO! that the mom-of-three and Scott "hung all night." The 36-year-old arrived to the nightclub with childhood pal Brittany Gastineau, while Scott was already inside. Upon her arrival, the reality star sat at Scott’s table where the two “were extremely friendly."

The couple split after nine years last summer because of Scott’s troubled behavior. Kourtney admitted to Ellen DeGeneres in January that she and the father of her children ‒ Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick ‒ were “not together.” Though she said, “[Scott’s] family. He'll always be.”

The pair's outing on February 23 came a day after the Kardashian family celebrated the late Robert Kardashian's birthday. In a video posted by Kylie Jenner, Scott was seen attending the commemorative dinner at Kris Jenner's home.

Meanwhile on Tuesday where the exes were present, Kim Kardashian’s husband decided to trade Twitter for a microphone. While at the club, Kanye jumped into the DJ booth to debut a track called "Closest Thing to Einstein" from his album The Life of Pablo and decided to give a speech to discuss the recent controversies that have plagued, including his rift with Taylor Swift.

The dad-of-two, addressing a crowd that included Zayn Malik, Chris Brown and Pusha T, talked about Taylor's recent statement that she did not give her blessing on his derogatory “Famous” lyrics about her, telling club goers that the singer had told him herself: “Oh Kanye, I like that line!”

Following his speech, North West’s father was joined by Kourtney and Scott at his table. At some point during the night, the friendly exes met up with Kim and Kanye's wedding officiant, Rich Wilkerson. The celebrity pastor shared a photo with Scott writing, "I love my brother." Kourtney also took to her account to share photos with the family friend, one of which she captioned, "God dream."