She’s baaack! Sarah Michelle Gellar announced on Wednesday that she would be reprising her role as scheming Kathryn Merteuil on NBC's reboot of the 1999 film Cruel Intentions. “That's right 'everybody loves me, and I intend to keep it that way' #kathrynmerteuil is back!!!,” the actress captioned a throwback photo of herself, director Roger Kumble and executive producer Neal Moritz.

When asked a few weeks ago about her involvement on the show, Sarah, 38, told HELLO!: “I heard when you guys heard – actually later.” The mom-of-two added she had “no idea” who would play her character, since she's busy watching "a lot of Yogi," "Peppa Pig" and "Star Wars 7."

The original film starred Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair and Ryan Phillippe, and the movie's leading ladies reunited last year for a girls night. Sharing a photo with her co-stars, Reese captioned the nostalgic picture, “Best girls night of the year!!! #cruelintentions.”

Sarah and Selma also recreated the movie’s infamous kiss while attending a performance of Cruel Intentions the musical in Los Angeles.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the upcoming reboot will focus on Bash Casey (Taylor John Smith), the son of Sebastian Valmont (Ryan Phillippe) and Annette Hargrove (Reese Witherspoon). The series will also follow Sarah’s character as she “attempts to take over Valmont International and Bash.”