Justin Trudeau: Why everyone's talking about the handsome Canadian Prime Minister

Move over Justin Bieber, there’s a new Justin in town that everyone can’t stop buzzing about — and he's also Canadian! With his White House visit just a couple of weeks away, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been gaining a lot of attention.

In December it was announced that President Barack Obama would host the political figure along with his stylish wife Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau, on March 10. The upcoming date will mark the first time a Canadian prime minister has attended a dinner at the White House in nearly 20 years.

Photo: Getty Images

“The visit will be an opportunity for the United States and Canada to deepen their bilateral relationship,” White House press secretary Josh Earnest said in a statement at the time. Last year, Justin admitted to the New York Times that he was “looking forward to having a beer with [Obama].”

Photo: Getty Images

The 44-year-old is looking to make history again in July by participating in Toronto's Pride festivities, making him the first Canadian prime minister to ever walk in the parade. On Monday he tweeted, "Very much look forward to being there again, this time as PM."

Photo: Twitter.com/@PrideToronto

The charismatic politician recently took part in a 60-second challenge for Maclean's magazine. During the rapid-fire questions, a few facts about the dashing Canadian were revealed. The prime minister admitted to the magazine that he’d like to speak Spanish as well as his wife Sophie. “I wish I could keep up with her,” he said.

As for his second favorite Justin? He said, “Justin Timberlake.” The prime minister added, “He’s a real JT.” The leader of Canada’s Liberal Party also confessed his Achilles heel. He revealed, “I geek out way too easily.” Not bad for a politician, eh?

WATCH JUSTIN'S 60-SECOND CHALLENGE