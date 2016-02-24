Mindy Kaling shows her Spanx before the 2016 Costume Designers Guild Awards

Mindy Kaling keeps it real, and we love her for it! Despite starring in a hit TV show and having over 2 million followers on Instagram, the star proved she is just like all of us when she uploaded a picture of herself getting ready for Sunday's 2016 Costume Designer Guild Awards – and revealed that her prep involves Spanx.

In the candid shot the 36-year-old can be seen applying deodorant while standing in her trailer dressed in a pair of Spanx and a strapless corset. “Awards Show prep. America’s sweetheart,” wrote the comedienne alongside the funny snap.

Awards Show prep. America's sweetheart.

That evening, Mindy attended the awards show wearing a custom made gown, designed for her by designer Salvador Perez, who works as the costume designer on The Mindy Project . The actress looked stunning in a floor-length pink gown, adorned with Swarovski crystals on the bust.

At the event, the actress presented the award for Outstanding Period Television Series to costume designer Ellen Mirojnick, for her work on the show The Knick.

Before and after: Mindy looked amazing in a bright pink dress designed by Salvador Perez, right, the resident costume designer on 'The Mindy Project' Photo: Getty Images

Salvador has worked closely alongside Mindy since The Mindy Project, first aired in 2012. Speaking about the demands of being a full-time costume designer on the show, Salvador said: “I probably put Mindy in close to 1,000 outfits over three years," with 20 percent of those outfits being custom made the designer and his team. “[Mindy] changes 10 to 15 times an episode. In one she had 23 changes,” he revealed to Fashionista.

Despite often favoring Salvador's designs, Mindy has not yet revealed which dress designer she will be wearing for the The Academy Awards, this Sunday evening. The actress’ film Inside Out, in which she lends her voice to the character of Disgust, has been nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Screenplay.