Katherine Heigl joins Josh Kelley in bed: See the sexy teaser for their new project

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley are up to something! The former Grey's Anatomy star released some sexy teaser photos on her Instagram on Sunday that show her and her singer husband snuggled up in bed.

Been working on a secret project with @joshbkelley. The clock's ticking! Stay tuned... #ItsYourMove @forloveandlemons @lnaclothing A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Feb 21, 2016 at 9:55am PST

"Been working on a secret project with @joshbkelley. The clock is ticking! Stay tuned... #ItsYourMove @forloveandlemons @lnaclothing," the 37-year-old actress captioned the photo that shows her in bed wearing white lingerie from the Los Angeles-based line For Love and Lemons.

Breakup or makeup...? #ItsYourMove  to my amazing glam team @davidbabaii hair and @debraferullomakeup ❤ Wearing @forloveandlemons @joshbkelley project! A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Feb 22, 2016 at 10:26am PST

Katherine and Josh met in 2005 when she starred in his "Only You" music video. The couple were then married in 2009 and have two daughters, Nacy, 7 and Adalaide, 3.

While there is no official word on Katherine and Josh's project, the actress shared another photo from the shoot, teasing with the hashtag #ItsYourMove.

"Breakup or makeup...? #ItsYourMove to my amazing glam team @davidbabaii hair and @debraferullomakeup Wearing @forloveandlemons @joshbkelley project!"

The State of Affairs actress and her man keep the romance sweet. On Valentine's Day, Katherine tweeted her appreciation for Josh with a pic of the breakfast he whipped up for her to celebrate the occasion.

"Valentine's breakfast courtesy of @joshbkelley. My man is the bestest of the best! Happy Valentine's Day!"