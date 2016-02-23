Henry Cavill asks kids the age-old question Batman vs. Superman: See their response

Superman’s powers aren’t enough to persuade children to like him! Henry Cavill, who plays the superhero onscreen, decided to seek out “brutally honest fans” — namely young children — in an attempt to put to rest the age-old debate of Batman versus Superman.

The adorable video, which was put together by the charity Omaze, features the hunky Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice star attempting to sway children to pick his character over his co-star Ben Affleck’s.

“Who do you think is better,” the 32-year-old asked the kids, to which one child responded “Superman.”

Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill star in the upcoming superhero film Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice Photo: Getty Images

The youngsters’ answers prompted the actor to ask why Batman is better. Much to Henry's surprise, it's because Ben’s character can “fly.” Though as the actor pointed out to them, “[Batman] can only fly if he falls off something."

The Man of Steel star added, "Batman can't go up, he can only go down. Superman can do both."

And as far as super powers go? Henry made it clear to the children, “Batman doesn't have any superpowers. Does he, Ben?” The dashing actor added, "Can Batman do laser vision? No. He just sits in a cave."

Luckily for Henry, three children admitted they’d rather fly with Superman than go for a ride in the batmobile. While we do not have a definite answer as to which hero reigns supreme, Henry's little project did prove, you can't win them all!

The video offers viewers a chance to win a ticket to the red carpet premiere of Henry and Ben's upcoming film. Every entry benefits three causes including the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Park. "I've been coming since I was a kid myself, and I can tell you the work they do is absolutely incredible," Henry said.

Batman v. Superman open in theaters March 25.

WATCH HENRY ASK CHILDREN TO PICK BETWEEN BATMAN & SUPERMAN