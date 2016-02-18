Henry Cavill on girlfriend's 13 year age gap: 'Age is just a number'

Even Superman gets intimidated. Despite being a movie star and 13-years senior than his college girlfriend, Henry Cavill could not contain his butterflies when it came to meeting his current leading lady Tara King.

"When I met my girlfriend, I was super intimidated. I wanted to impress her,” the 32-year-old told Elle magazine. "I was thinking, Don't mess this up, man.”

The Man of Steel star understands the “natural reaction” many have to the couple’s relationship, but he isn't bothered by it. The actor said, "People say age is just a number. It's actually real and true sign of someone's maturity. Henry added, "But in this case, she's fantastic."

In fact, this isn’t the first time Henry has dated someone with a wide age gap. He revealed, "When I was 19, I was going out with a 32-year-old.” The woman, he said also taught him “things I can’t mention in this article.”

The actor, who stars alongside Ben Affleck in the upcoming film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, recently shared a shirtless photo of his muscular physique as he prepares to get into shape for his next movie, Justice League: Part One. Henry captioned the steamy photo, “Warm up phase for Superman training started today! Posting this pic to set myself a minimum goal...and force myself to actually keep going haha!”

"I put weight on and then lose it again before we start shooting,” he previously told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. Though his favorite cardio workout takes place in the bedroom. Henry said, "I run. That's the savory answer."

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice opens in theaters March 25.