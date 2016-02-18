Zayn Malik debuts new song ‘It’s You,’ but is the ballad about his ex- fiancée Perrie Edwards?

After the success of his first solo single "Pillowtalk," Zayn Malik has been keeping his fans anxiously awaiting the release of his second solo single. Well the wait is over. The former One Direction singer debuted his new track “It’s You” on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show The Tonight Show on Wednesday.

Zayn debuted his new song 'It's You' on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Photo: Getty Images

The 23-year-old's heartfelt tune, featuring harmonious vocals and a soulful aesthetic, proved to be a hit with many fans taking to Twitter to comment about the mature direction of Zayn’s new solo material. The star, who recently dyed his hair pink, was meant to debut the song on the British TV program The Graham Norton Show last month, but had to cancel the appearance at the last minute.

As well as performing the new tune, Zayn also revealed the artwork for his upcoming album, which features features a picture of him as toddler with his current tattoos superimposed on to the young boy’s arms.

The singer also revealed the artwork for his upcoming album, Mind of Mine, on the chat show Photo: Instagram/@zayn

Speaking about the new tune with British radio presenter Zane Lowe, Gigi Hadid’s boyfriend said he started writing and recording his upcoming album, Mind of Mine, when he was still engaged to Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards. This revelation has led many to believe that Zayn’s latest song was written about the couple’s break-up, that happened in August 2015.

When asked about how he incorporates his private life into his music, the singer explained, “There’s always a fine line with that. I just feel like I needed to put myself out there a bit on that because it was a form of therapy for me, and it did help me get through some stuff. So if it can help someone else at that time, then that’s cool.”