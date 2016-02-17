Gwen Stefani confirms "Make Me Like You” is about boyfriend Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has found musical inspiration in her relationship with Blake Shelton. The 46-year-old admitted on Tuesday, while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that her new single "Make Me Like You” is indeed about her country beau.

"I will admit, that song is about that guy,” the No Doubt singer told host Jimmy Kimmel.

Gwen’s song features lyrics referencing her romance with the country crooner that include, “Why you have to go and make me like you? Yeah this is a feeling I'm not used to.”

The Voice judges began dating not long after they announced their divorces from their respective spouses last summer. Gwen told Jimmy, “What’s so crazy is like, sometimes tragedy, if you really absorb it, you can turn it into something beautiful."

She continued, "This whole album is really about just trying to take something that was awful and just, I don’t know, healing from it and turning it into something beautiful.”

Look who walked away with one of our props. Thanks for being apart of the video @blakeshelton @gwenstefani A photo posted by Maryellenduggan (@maryellenduggan) on Feb 15, 2016 at 8:37pm PST



The mom-of-three filmed the music video for her single live on Monday during a Grammys commercial break. Featured in the video, which was sponsored by Target, was the singer’s beau Blake in the form of a neon sign. Following the historic video, the country superstar took home the prop as a memento.

