Iman's fashionable tribute to late husband David Bowie after Valentine's Day message

Ahead of Lady Gaga’s iconic tribute performance for the late David Bowie Monday evening, the Starman’s widow, Iman, paid homage to her husband in a more subtle yet fashionable way.

The 60-year-old model shared a photo of a Gucci fall 2016 sweater on her Instagram account. The clothing had the word “Bowie” stitched on the back along with colorful patches.

A photo posted by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Feb 15, 2016 at 2:40pm PST

Iman observed her first Valentine’s Day on Sunday without her rocker husband, who lost his battle with cancer in early January. To thank her supporters, the model shared a special Valentine’s Day message with her Instagram followers with an Insta quote.

"Happy Valentine's Day,” the February 14 post read. “Thank you all for your prayers support and Love." Iman captioned the Instagram, "#love."

While the Somali beauty has yet to comment on the GRAMMY tribute to her late husband, David’s son Duncan Jones had some words to share after the “Bad Romance” singer’s performance.

He tweeted, "Overexcited or irrational, typically as a result of infatuation or excessive enthusiasm; mentally confused." Damn it! What IS that word!?”

The Oscar-nominated singer delivered a show-stopping tribute to the ionic singer. Dressed as David's alter ego Ziggy Stardust, Lady Gaga sang some of David’s greatest hits including "Space Oddity," "Let's Dance," "Fashion" and "Heroes.”

