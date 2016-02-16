Jenna Dewan talks Channing Tatum's Valentine's Day surprise and Justin Bieber's 'man crush'

Safe to say Jenna Dewan-Tatum’s Valentine’s Day was better than all of ours! The 35-year-old revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday that her husband Channing Tatum came “from far away” to surprise her on the romantic holiday.

“Channing came back early from a press tour [in Berlin],” Jenna said. “I come home and I walk in; I come back from set, and I was like what is going on. There was like things in the kitchen that was weird. And then I was like wait, there’s roses. And he put roses all the way up to the room which was so sweet.”

On Sunday, the mom-of-one shared an Instagram of rose petals on a bed making up the phrase "C" hearts "J." Jenna captioned the post, "#HappyValentines, share the love today!!"

#HappyValentines, share the love today!!



While the Hail, Caesar! actor scored major brownie points with his wife, Jenna couldn’t help but rave about another man to host Ellen DeGeneres — Justin Bieber.

The Supergirl actress recounted on the talk show her girls' night out with friends in which they "fangirl(ed)" over Bieber. Walking Ellen through the evening, Jenna admitted she and her pals (Odette Annable, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Stacy Keibler) were “totally chilling,” before someone got on the piano and began to play music.

“We’re like it sounds like Justin Bieber...then ding, ding, ding, ding it all dawned on us we were like that’s Justin Bieber,” she said. “We all completely fan girled out. My one girl brings out her lip stick. My one girl is like doing her hair. We’re all, mind you, married with like 1.5 kids. We turned immediately 16. We sent him a drink to say thank you for serenading us.”





The “Love Yourself” singer then approached Jenna and her friends' table where he proceeded to ask for a selfie. Jenna revealed, “He goes ‘can we take a selfie’ and I’m like 'Sure, yes let’s take a selfie.' He's like 'I want to send it to Chan, he’s my man crush.'”

She added, “Bieber’s crushing on Chan and we’re all crushing on him.”

