Rihanna cancels Grammys performance last minute due to her health

No Grammys for Rihanna this year. As everyone awaited the arrival of Riri on the carpet, word quickly started to spread that she wouldn’t be attending. Shortly before the live CBS broadcast, the Anti singer had to cancel her performance due to her health.

Photo: Getty Images

"Based on Rihanna's examination, after Grammy rehearsal today, Rihanna's doctor put her on vocal rest for 48-hours because she was at risk of hemorrhaging her vocal chords," her rep tellsUs Weekly. "The antibiotics she has been on for 3-days did not kill the infection adequately therefore she cannot perform safely."

The 27-year-old did manage to perform at the MusiCares Person of the Year event on February 13 that honored Lionel Richie. There, she stunned in Marc Jacobs as she performed for the crowd including Demi Lovato, Little Big Town , Ellie Goulding and more.

Photo: Getty Images

The previous night, Rihanna was in NYC showing off her Fenty x Puma collection during New York Fashion Week. Sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid graced the runway and posed with the songstress backstage.