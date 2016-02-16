Priyanka Chopra joins Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron in new 'Baywatch' movie

A new face has been added to Dwayne Johnson’s Baywatch movie. On Tuesday, “The Rock” revealed that Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra will join his upcoming project.

To make the announcement, the 43-year-old shared a video on Instagram of himself and the Indian beauty on a beach. The professional wrestler captioned the post, “She's one of the biggest stars in the world. Insanely talented, relentlessly smokin' and extremely dangerous - perfect for #BAYWATCH. Welcome @PriyankaChopra to our bad ass and incredibly dysfunctional family. Cue RATED R slo-mo running on the beach."

A video posted by therock (@therock) on Feb 16, 2016 at 8:07am PST



In the video clip, Priyanka admitted that she’s “So happy to be here.” Reposting the Instagram on her own account, the 2000 Miss World winner wrote, "Being Bad is what I do best!!! U better watch out!!"

The comedy will also feature Alexandra Daddario, Hannibal Buress, Zac Effron, Kelly Rohrbach and Ilfenesh Hadera. The former High School Musical previously said, “I don’t think it’s going to be much like the old Baywatch to be honest. I think we’re going to kind of reinvent it in a big way, and [Johnson] has big plans for it. I know he’s very ambitious.”

Last year at Disney’s D23 Expo, The Rock revealed that he wanted to “make a movie that’s big, fun, epic and all the things that you want.” He continued, “We want to make sure that it has edge and badass action and dirty jokes.”

As per Dwayne's Instagram post, the film will begin shooting next week.