Taylor Swift's empowering acceptance speech, Lady Gaga's tribute to David Bowie, and a surprise performance from Sofia Vergara... we started to lose track of the number of highlights at Monday night's Grammy Awards. It was tough, but we've rounded up the top 10 moments from the night!

1. Taylor Swift wins three awards on girls' night out with Selena Gomez:

The night belonged to Taylor Swift, who showed off a new blunt bob as she walked the red carpet with BFF Selena Gomez. Not only did Taylor open the show, but she also won three awards for Best Music Video, Best Pop Vocal Album, and the most coveted prize of the night – Album of the Year.

It wasn't all highs though, at one point Selena could be seen consoling Taylor in the crowd, who appeared upset after missing a note in her performance.

2. Taylor's response to Kanye West in her acceptance speech:

While accepting her Album of the Year award Taylor found a classy way to respond to Kanye West's derogatory lyrics about her in his new song "Famous." The 26-year-old gave an empowering message to young women, telling them: "There are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or fame.

"But if you focus on your work and don't let those people sidetrack you, someday when you get where you're going, you'll look around and you'll know it was you and the people that love you that put you there. And that will be the greatest feeling in the world."

3. Justin Bieber's special date:

While his ex-girlfriend Selena walked the red carpet with her best friend, Justin Bieberhad a special Grammys date of his own – his little brother Jaxon. The pair both donned tuxedos as they walked the red carpet together, with Justin planting a kiss on the 6-year-old's cheek.

Justin later won his first ever Grammy award for Best Dance Recording in recognition of his track Where Are U Now, with Skrillex and Diplo.

4. Lady Gaga pays tribute to David Bowie – and it's insane:

Lady Gaga performed a medley of David Bowie's hits in a tribute to the star, who passed away in January. Dressed as Ziggy Stardust, the eccentric performer sang hits including "Space Oddity," "Changes," "Suffragette City" and "Heroes", while accompanied by Chic's Nile Rodgers.

An homage fit for an icon!

5. Redheads Meghan Trainor and Ed Sheeran both win their first Grammys (and thank their parents!):

It wasn't just Justin Bieber who struck gold for the first time. Meghan Trainor followed her Grammy win with a tearful speech thanking her mom and dad "for always believing in me."

Ed Sheeran made a return to the spotlight to score his first ever Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. The "Thinking Out Loud" singer's proud parents were in the audience to support him, and Ed gave them a special mention in his acceptance speech.



"Thanks to my parents who've flown to the Grammys every year for the last four years and every time I lose I say, 'Maybe next year.' If you'd told my 11-year-old self I would receive an award from Stevie Wonder I'd be chuffed."

6. Sofia Vergara shakes it for Pitbull's performance:

Move over J.Lo! Pitbull invited a surprise guest on stage during his performance – Modern Family star Sofia Vergara. The newly-married actress strutted her stuff on stage in a gold beaded flapper dress, much to the amazement of everyone in the crowd.

7. Johnny Depp takes stage with Hollywood Vampires:

Another Hollywood star to perform at the event was Johnny Depp, who joined Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry for a performance with their supergroup, Hollywood Vampires.



Johnny proved his rock star credentials with a guitar solo while his wife Amber Heard cheered him on in the crowd.

8. Adele brings Kate Hudson to tears with her performance (despite a sound glitch!):

Adele may have had difficulty with the sound during her performance, but she still brought Kate Hudson to tears with her rendition of All I Ask. The actress shared a Snapchat video of herself wiping her eyes during the performance, adding the caption: "She's just too much".





The British singer wasn't happy with her performance though, and tweeted to tell fans that the piano microphones had fallen onto the piano strings, which affected the sound.

9. Beyoncé's surprise appearance:

Beyoncé didn't walk the red carpet, but she did make an unexpected appearance to present the Record of the Year award, which was won by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars for "Uptown Funk."

The "Formation" singer looked elegant as she took to the stage at Los Angeles' Staples Center in a bridal gown from Inbal Dror.

10. Lionel Richie is blown away by Demi Lovato singing 'Hello:'

Demi Lovato was one of the singers paying homage to Lionel Richie, who had been named MusiCare's person of the year. The 23-year-old wowed Lionel with a powerful performance of his hit "Hello," and he appeared to have tears in his eyes as he watched from the crowd.