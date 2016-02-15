Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio calls Kate Winslet his 'homegirl' at the BAFTAs

Leonardo DiCaprio's good friend and Titanic co-star Kate Winslet have an epic friendship: she's not participating in the Oscars boycott in order to support him as a nominee, and now Leo has confirmed that the actress is his "homegirl".

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO

After winning the Golden Globe and SAG Award The Revenant star continued his winning streak on Sunday night as he won the BAFTA for Best Actor. And when asked at the winners' press conference how he felt about Kate being his "main groupie", Leonardo chuckled, saying, "My main groupie?"

CLICK HERE TO SEE LEO AND KATE'S BEST BFF MOMENTS

Winning BFFs: Leonardo and 'homegirl' Kate Photo: Getty Images



"No, it feels amazing, honestly," he said. "I have a true love for cinema, I have ever since I was a young teenager. I grew up in this industry, ironically I felt very detached from it even though I lived in East Los Angeles. I always felt like it was this distant thing that I couldn't touch.

"So to have worked in this industry since I was 13 years old, having done 20-something odd movies, and to be here now, really feels amazing. It feels fantastic."

"And Kate? Kate is my homegirl," he added to a room full of laughter.

Leonardo and his former co-star were reunited at the awards, where Kate picked up the Best Supporting Actress BAFTA for her performance in Steve Jobs. The pair were pictured proudly clutching onto their accolades and chatting onstage at the Royal Opera House.

Leonardo, 41, who said he was "shocked, amazed and honored" to receive the BAFTA, was also asked how he felt, knowing that the Oscar is within reach.

A humble Leo replied: "My answer to that is, this is one thing that is absolutely beyond my control. We did the work, we put our heart and soul into this movie, I can't say we didn't put everything on the table, creatively as an entire team, so it's up to the world now and voters to decide all of those things, but I'm really happy to be part of a film like this."