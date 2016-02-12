Lamar Odom joins Khloé Kardashian for first public appearance since his hospitalization

Lamar Odom stepped out on Thursday evening, for his first public appearance since he was hospitalized in October. The NBA player joined estranged wife Khloe Kardashian and her family at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, to support Kanye West at his Yeezy Season 3 fashion event.

The former L.A. Lakers player walked into the event alongside Kanye, who was debuting his third Yeezy collection and his new album The Life of Pablo (formerly titled Waves and Swish). The 36-year-old was dressed in a long green military jacket and a black beanie hat.





Lamar and Khloé was spotted whispering and giggling with each other during the fashion show Photo: Getty Images

Lamar was joined by the Kardashian-Jenner family at the event and sat alongside his estranged wife, who he is still legally married to despite having separated in 2013. The couple looked very comfortable with each other and was spotted whispering and giggling together.

Following the fashion presentation, Khloé called out critics on Twitter for having negative opinions on her relationship with her former partner. "God forbid exes are cordial right?!?! Wtf is wrong with people?!?! People should praise kindness. Not question it," she tweeted.

Khloé, seen at here at Thursday's show with Lamar, has been a constant support to her ex through his health issues Photo: Getty Images

After falling into a coma following a substance overdose, the 6ft 8in star has been on a long road to recovery and has been receiving treatment at an L.A. hospital. Despite having started legal proceedings to divorce, Khloé has been with Lamar constantly throughout his rehabilitation program. The couple officially called off their divorce in October, but are still separated.

In January, the Kocktails with Khloe host star gave chat show host Ellen DeGeneres an update on her former partner's health. "His long term memory is great. His short term memory isn't so good, but I mean, if I met someone earlier today I probably wouldn't remember either so I mean that's understandable," she said.