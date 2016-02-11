Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley and wife Cassie welcome son: 'We feel like our life just began today'

Baby makes three for Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley and wife Cassie. The couple welcomed their bundle of joy, Ward Charles Kelley, into the world on Thursday morning weighing in at 7lbs., 9 oz. and measuring 20 inches long.

The joyous announcement introducing their son was posted on Cassie’s lifestyle website Womanista. “We can’t stop staring at him and he hasn’t stopped chitchatting with us since he arrived,” the parents told the site. “He’s got momma’s nose and daddy’s eyes and vocal chords and a head full of blond hair.”

Photo: Getty Images

The new parents added, "We feel like our life just began today and are so grateful for a healthy baby boy in our arms.”

The couple also shared a photo of Cassie adoringly looking down at the newborn in her hospital bed as he sweetly sleeps in his mother's arms.

Photo: Cassie Kelley

Cassie revealed last August on Good Morning America that she and her country husband, who recently released his solo album The Driver, were expecting a baby boy. The pair had endured fertility struggles for years prior to conceiving. "We're thankful. Blessed isn't strong enough of a word,” the Womanista founder admitted at the time. “We were up against incredible odds and it still happened."

She said, “Our baby decided to join our family in God's time, which is always right.”

Congratulations to the little family!