Kelly Clarkson pens children's book inspired by travels with daughter River Rose

Kelly Clarkson can officially add children’s author to her impressive resume. After days of teasing a new project, the American Idol alum revealed on Tuesday that she penned a children’s book.

The Grammy-winning artist shared a video of her upcoming book’s cover art on Instagram. She captioned the clip, “I’’m officially a children’s book author! River Rose and the Magical Lullaby comes out this October!”

The picture book due out this fall will feature an original lullaby written and performed by the “Stronger” singer. The inspiration behind the book came from Kelly’s 19-month-old daughter River Rose.

“It was kind of a cool thing to be on a plane with my daughter. We were going on trips to like the U.K. and Asia and Australia and all these amazing places that she was too little to remember basically,” the 33-year-old revealed. “I started writing down these little fun stories -- I thought I’d write little stories for her and put pictures with it. That was the initial idea. The little stories ended up turning into a book, for each place we kind of went.”

The singer added, “I guess my hope is for little kids to read River Rose and the Magical Lullaby and be inspired by it and know they can achieve anything and still dream big and make big things happen.”

In the days leading up to the big project reveal, Kelly shared a number of clues on social media, including an adorable video of River Rose on Super Bowl Sunday. She captioned the video, “We couldn’t afford a @SuperBowl50 commercial, but here’s #Clue3. #NewProject #SuperBowl50 #SB50 #RiverRose.”

Kelly and her husband Brandon Blackstock are currently expecting their second child together, a boy.

