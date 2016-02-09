Candace Cameron-Bure, Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin give the latest scoop on 'Fuller House'

The Tanner girls are back! The ladies of Full House, Candace Cameron-Bure, Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin, sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday and talked about their highly-anticipated return to the small screen in the classic show's new sequel, and addressed the possibility of character Michelle, played by both Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in the original show, making a comeback.

Jodie, Andrea and Candace premiered an exclusive "Fuller House " trailer Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Candace, Andrea and Jodie are all reprising their roles as D.J. Tanner, Kimmy Gibbler and Stephanie Tanner for Netflix's new series Fuller House, which follows the now older Tanner girls through parenthood.

When asked if the Olsen twins plan on making an appearance, Candace replied, "The door is open if they want to."

She continued: "We make reference to them on the show though, so they are not forgotten! We talk about them."

Although the show, which ran from 1987 to 1995, ended over a decade ago, the cast admits they stayed close over that period of time, even getting into some Full House-like shenanigans.

"I think anyone that follows us on social media knows that we've never been apart," Candace laughed. "Everyone thinks that it's just D.J. and Kimmy that are best friends, but Andrea and I have always been really close. We had a Christmas party and there was a little wine happening and we might have had too much and then it turned into a Full House episode."

Candace, Jodie and Andrea talk about returning to the Tanner house Photo:Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

She continued: "I'm like 'Andrea, you can't drive home,' Then it turns into us texting Jonathan Knight, because we're huge New Kids on the Block fans, and we're having this whole Twitter conversation and then I gave her my pajamas and tucked her into my son's bed, and you were like: 'Thanks Deej.'"

On top of keeping in touch via group chat, the group has spent a lot of time together on the set of the new series, even bringing their own kids along to enjoy the experience in the iconic TV house. "I bring mine," Jodie shared. "My girls made it to every show. My older daughter is almost 8, my little one is 5, which is the age I was when I started the show. To have that experience where I got to sit with them on the couch on the original set is a moment I never thought I would get to have in a million years."

Fans will have a chance to see the entire Tanner gang make some new memories when the show premieres on Netflix on February 26.

