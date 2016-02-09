Hayden Panettiere heats up the stage with Christina Aguilera on 'Lip Sync Battle'

Hayden Panettiere is turning up the heat on Lip Sync Battle! The 26-year-old Nashville star is taking a mini-break from country music and switching things up a bit. On Thursday's episode of Lip Sync Battle, she doesn't take it easy on her competition, enlisting the help of one of pop music's biggest voices, Christina Aguilera, for her performance of "Lady Marmalade."

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO

Hayden and Xtina perform "Lady Marmalade" Photo: Spike TV

In a must-see clip, released by Spike TV, Hayden takes the stage wearing the full Moulin Rouge inspired get up Christina wore in the original music video, complete with fishnet tights and daring over the knee boots.

As she faces off against actress Eva Longoria for the battle of prime-time TV's divas, Hayden handles the rap, while The Voice coach Christina heads on stage to take over vocals during her portion of the song.

Hayden is getting back into the swing of things after opening up last year about facing postpartum depression after giving birth to her and fiancé Wladimir Klitschko's 1-year-old daughter Kaya. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Michael, Hayden opened up about the "scary" experience.



Hayden unleashes her inner pop star Photo: Spike TV

"I can very much relate. It's something a lot of women experience. When [you’re told] about postpartum depression you think it’s ‘I feel negative feelings towards my child, I want to injure or hurt my child.' I’ve never, ever had those feelings," she explained. "Some women do. But you don’t realize how broad of a spectrum you can really experience that on. It’s something that needs to be talked about. Women need to know that they’re not alone, and that it does heal."

Watch Hayden and Eva take the stage and wow the crowd during Lip Sync Battle on Thursday February 11 at 10pm on Spike TV.

CATCH A CLIP OF HAYDEN ON LIP SYNC BATTLE BELOW