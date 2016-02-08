Super Bowl 50 was a family affair for Gwyneth Paltrow! Not only did the Goop founder show up to support her ex-husband, Chris Martin, and her BFF Beyoncé during the halftime performance, she had her daughter Apple on hand for the big day as well.

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Feb 6, 2016 at 8:12pm PST

Gwyneth posted a photo via Instagram featuring her and Apple on the day of the big game, and the mother/daughter duo couldn't look anymore alike. In the photo, that featured no caption, the 43-year-old and her 11-year-old daughter posed for the pic showing off their long blonde tresses.

During a recent interview with Yahoo, Gwyneth, who is also mother to 9-year-old son Moses, opened up about Apple's journey to becoming a makeup maven.

"I let my daughter wear makeup around the house, because she really loves it, " she told Yahoo! Beauty. "But she also does special-effects makeup and she loves to experiment and she'll do really wild things so she'll like, do some Snapchat person with rainbows down the face."

Meanwhile, it seems sharing a resemblance to your mother runs in the family! In a throwback Instagram pic, the actress shared a picture of her mother 73-year-old actress Blythe Danner bearing an uncanny resemblance to a younger version of herself.

#repost Okay. This is weird. #isthatmeormymom A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 28, 2015 at 10:47pm PDT

In the past Gwyneth has pointed out how much she looks like her own mom, too

Gwyneth and Apple made plenty of memories this weekend, which featured a cameo from another famous celebrity daughter. The actress shared a pic of Apple and Beyonce's daughter Blue taking a stroll during Sunday night's big game.

"#superbowl50 jacket game," she captioned the pic. It looks like the famous mother turned the weekend into one for the girls.