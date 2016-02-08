Super Bowl 50 was a family affair for Gwyneth Paltrow! Not only did the Goop founder show up to support her ex-husband, Chris Martin, and her BFF Beyoncé during the halftime performance, she had her daughter Apple on hand for the big day as well.
Gwyneth posted a photo via Instagram featuring her and Apple on the day of the big game, and the mother/daughter duo couldn't look anymore alike. In the photo, that featured no caption, the 43-year-old and her 11-year-old daughter posed for the pic showing off their long blonde tresses.
During a recent interview with Yahoo, Gwyneth, who is also mother to 9-year-old son Moses, opened up about Apple's journey to becoming a makeup maven.
"I let my daughter wear makeup around the house, because she really loves it, " she told Yahoo! Beauty. "But she also does special-effects makeup and she loves to experiment and she'll do really wild things so she'll like, do some Snapchat person with rainbows down the face."
Meanwhile, it seems sharing a resemblance to your mother runs in the family! In a throwback Instagram pic, the actress shared a picture of her mother 73-year-old actress Blythe Danner bearing an uncanny resemblance to a younger version of herself.
In the past Gwyneth has pointed out how much she looks like her own mom, too
Gwyneth and Apple made plenty of memories this weekend, which featured a cameo from another famous celebrity daughter. The actress shared a pic of Apple and Beyonce's daughter Blue taking a stroll during Sunday night's big game.
"#superbowl50 jacket game," she captioned the pic. It looks like the famous mother turned the weekend into one for the girls.