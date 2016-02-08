Kris Jenner talks Kanye West and Caitlyn Jenner as she stars in circus-themed photoshoot

Is life a circus for iconic 'momager' and reality TV star Kris Jenner? The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is telling all in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar.

Dressed as a ringmaster and the target of a knife-thrower in the accompanying Terry Richardson photoshoot, Kris describes famous son-in-law Kanye West, 38 – husband of daughter Kim Kardashian, 35, and dad to 2-year-old North and newborn son Saint – as "perfect" for Kim.

“I couldn’t be prouder. One thing people don’t realize about him is, not only is he so beyond talented, but he’s also a genius," she said. "And when he’s here, he’s so present. He’s the best daddy, and the best husband. Kim is so lucky to have him.”

Appearing inside the March edition of the magazine, the 60-year-old Keeping up with the Kardashians star, decked out in Balmain and Escada for the sexy circus-themed shoot, also opened up about former husband Caitlyn Jenner's transition.

Son-in-law Kanye West is a "genius", Kris said in the new interview Photo: Terry Richardson

Kris and Caitlyn were married for over 20 years, and are parents to 20-year-old Kendall, and 18-year-old Kylie. The two were divorced in 2015.

Of Caitlyn's public coming out as transgender last year, she said, “I think at some point, although it was difficult and, uh, a challenge… I just have to let it go. And try to be tolerant. [With] prayer. God. You know, just trying to understand. It takes time. But time is a wonderful healer. And we have two children together. It’s important for my kids to see our family strong and united.”

Kris also revealed that Caitlyn's journey was an educational experience for her. “I never really thought about it before. And I’d never known anyone who was transgender," she shared. "I didn’t even know what the word meant. Because there’s transgender and transsexual… I just didn’t know much about it. So…I definitely got a big education.”

Kris denies claims she "sold her family out for fame" Photo: Getty Images

Speaking out about the Kardashian-Jenners' life in front of the cameras, she hits back against claims she "sold her family out for fame." “I made and created a show that my family was all on board with," Kris explained. "We were so excited because we got to work together.”

Catch Kris in all of her circus glory when the magazine hits newsstands February 16.