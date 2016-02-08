Super Bowl Sunday – what a night! From the Denver Broncos taking home the coveted Lombardi Trophy as world champions after defeating the Carolina Panthers, to Coldplay’s halftime show with Beyoncé there was no shortage of epic moments. So, here are our five faves!

1. When Coldplay made us all believe in love.

The British band entered the field for their highly-anticipated halftime performance on Sunday evening singing their 2008 hit “Viva La Vida.” Frontman Chris Martin told audience members and viewers from the beginning, “Wherever you are, we're in this together.” And we certainly were! The group played a medley of their songs including "Paradise" and "Adventure of a Lifetime” in addition to welcoming star-studded guest performers to join them on stage — but it was the show’s final moment that had everyone buzzing.

A colorful, moving message spelled out by thousands of placards around the stadium read “Believe In Love.” Last week, Chris revealed at a press conference that for this year’s Pepsi halftime show, “We decided we wanted to make it about togetherness, acceptance and the things we believed in.”

They were simply too hot. Bruno Mars joined Coldplay on stage at Super Bowl 50 to perform his Grammy-nominated song “Uptown Funk.” The singer, who donned all-black Versace, along with his four dancers performed the song set to an elaborate, fiery choreography. The men then stopped the performance to transition to the night’s second guest performer in an epic moment. If you don’t believe it, just watch!

Following Bruno Mars' hot performance, the “Drunk in Love” singer and her ladies got into formation to perform her newest single – what else? – “Formation.” The 2013 Super Bowl headliner took to the field with her squad, wearing a custom Dsquared2 leather outfit. Beyonce's black and gold ensemble paid homage Michael Jackson's 1993 halftime show.

Suffice to the say, the 34-year-old slayed the performance and even recovered like a pro from a quick stumble on stage while engaged in a dance-off with singer Bruno Mars.

4. When Lady Gaga sang the national anthem.

The Academy Award nominee kicked Super Bowl 50 into high gear on Sunday night with her soaring rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The “Bad Romance” singer looked perfectly patriotic wearing a custom sparkling, red Gucci suit, paired with matching eyeshadow as she nailed her performance and even teared up mid-song. Lady Gaga previously said that performing the National Anthem at the sporting event is “one of the highest honors of my career.”

After winning his second Super Bowl on Sunday evening, Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning made it clear it was time to celebrate. The 39-year-old Super Bowl Champion told CBS’ Tracy Wolfson after the game, "I want to go kiss my wife and my kids. I want to go hug my family." He added, "I'm going to drink a lot of Budweiser tonight, Tracy, I promise you that. I'm going to take care of those things first and definitely going to say a little prayer and thank the man upstairs for this great opportunity."

During the trophy presentation with sportscaster Jim Nantz, the quarterback referenced the beer yet again after dodging questions about him retiring. He said “[I’m] gonna drink a lot of beer tonight... Budweiser. Von Miller’s buying.” The two beer mentions were reportedly worth $3.2 million in free advertising.

Budweiser spokesperson Lisa Weser has since tweeted out, “Budweiser did not pay Peyton Manning to mention Budweiser tonight. We were surprised and delighted that he did.” Following the game, the Broncos players was photographed celebrating with his two young children, daughter Mosley and son Marshall.