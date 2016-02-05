Drew Barrymore is on fire – literally in the pages of Harper’s BAZAAR’s March issue. While the mom-of-two and Flower Beauty boss sizzles in the fashion magazine, she admitted that being hot in Hollywood is “exhausting.”

“I don’t think I’m hot right now necessarily, because I have all my irons in a bunch of different fires,” the actress said. “I’m writing. I’m doing makeup. I’m doing design. I’m expanding Flower into different categories.” She added, “I think it’s a huge mistake to think you have to burn bright for your whole life. You cannot sustain it. It’s exhausting, and it’s not very realistic.”

The Harper's Bazaar shoot is inspired by one of Drew's first films, 1984's Firestarter Photo: Jean-Paul Goude

Being hot, Drew explained is a “state of mind.” The Flower Beauty founder continued, “It’s an energy. You’re hot when you’re motivated. It means you want it and you’re going after it. Hot isn’t about being on the A-list of having a hot body.”

For the 40-year-old, individuals like Lena Dunham, Amy Schumer and Louis C.K. are people who are on fire. She said, “I think their brands of comedy and observational life stuff are some of the coolest I’ve seen in so many years.”

Photo: Jean-Paul Goude

Drew admitted that she’s experienced her own heat in Hollywood “at different intervals.” Looking back at what point in time she felt hot, the movie star revealed, “E.T. was a really exciting time; when I was doing The Wedding Singer and starting Flower Films; making Never Been Kissed and Charlie's Angels; when I directed Whip It and did Grey Gardens in the same year. Those were times when I really pushed myself and I didn't care about my sleep, my health.”

Photo: Jean-Paul Goude

She added, “I didn't have relationships or children that would be a priority over my work.” These days, the actress is busy raising her two young daughters, Frankie and Olive, with husband Will Kopelman and maintaining her businesses.

Revealing her typical day, Drew said, “I have one of two days. One is really with my kids. Wake up, breakfast, activities, naps, activities, bath, and bed. Same as every parent—trying to make life fun for them, exhaust them, love them, feed them, be affectionate, be silly, and just be present. And drink a lot of caffeine. Another day could be in a lab or on a plane for a two-day jaunt on a business trip."

She continued, "My days are rarely mixed together. I probably subconsciously do that so I can maximize my time with my kids."