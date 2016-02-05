Sounds — and looks like — Jessica Biel has her hands full. The 33-year-old actress shared a photo of herself along with son Silas, whom she and husband Justin Timberlake welcomed in April 2015, to discuss her morning routine.

In a question and answer session on the Skimm’s Instagram account, Mrs. Timberlake admitted that she gets up “always (2) hours before [she’d] really like to.” And props to the mom-of-one for not snoozing her alarm like the rest of us. She said, “I’m not a snoozer. Never have been.”

Though Jessica added, “I do snooze periodically throughout the day during any sort of boring conversation. ”

Photo: Instagram/@JessicaBiel

The “Mama Bear, actress, producer, wannabe alpinist, consummate student of the @WomanCareGlobal #ThenWhoWill campaign” also dished on the three things she cannot live without at the start of each day. She revealed, “Yoga. Eating breakfast with my kid. Listening to Erykah Badu while I eat with my kid. We love her. ”

While she has a little one on her hands, or well shoulder, and a busy schedule, the 7th Heaven star admitted that things could be “a lot worse.” Completing the phrase “I woke up like this,” for the Skimm she said, “Disheveled, running late, doing too many things at once and underperforming all of them; but pretty thrilled about mediocrity! Could be a lot worse, guys. A lot worse.”

Despite her long days and constant multitasking, the actress said when it comes to resting she does not snore. “I don’t think so,” Jessica said. “And even if I did, my dog Tina snores so loudly that no one would ever know if I did.”