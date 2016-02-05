Joey Feek is 'more frail than ever' but continues to enjoy the little things

As Joey Feek continues her battle with cancer, she is already looking forward to her “favorite season,” spring. In a new post on his blog, This Life I Live, Rory Feek revealed that his wife is “thin and gaunt, and more frail than ever.”

While the ailing singer might not live to see springtime, her husband admitted that she’s already getting ready for the season. “She’s busy preparing for it,’ he wrote. That includes planting broccoli seeds, which have begun to sprout from their home in Alexandria, Indiana.

Photo: ThisLifeILive.com

“My wife is sowing her seeds – putting down roots in the soil of our lives and hearts,” Rory penned. “She does it because it’s important to her. Planting a garden and raising food that she can feed her family is part of who Joey is. That doesn’t stop just because you have cancer or are stuck in a bed for months-on-end. Life goes on. And what was important, is still important to her.”

As Joey continues to prepare her family for life once she’s gone, Rory admitted that he is continuing to take notes. He said, “I sit beside her and smile and listen and take notes. And I will keep the garden going. Joey’s garden.”

Rory added, “And I’m sure in time, I will learn to love it too. Because she loved it. And part of her will be with us… in every seed we plant, and every vegetable we harvest … and every bite we take.”

Photo: Facebook.com/JoeyandRory

On Wednesday, the doting husband posted a moving photo on Facebook of his wife and the couple’s nearly 2-year-old daughter, Indiana, sharing a tender moment in Joey’s hospice bed. Attached to the picture he wrote, “Feeling broken-hearted and blessed all at the same time this morning... watching my beautiful bride pour a lifetime of love into a few minutes a day.”

In a previous blog post, Rory admitted that he cannot picture his life without Joey, who has already exceeded her doctors’ timeframe. He said, “I cannot even begin to imagine going home to Tennessee without Joey, or living my life and raising Indy without her… but chances are, that day is coming."

Until that day comes, the 49-year-old said that he and his wife are doing their best to "only see the plus's" in their life, which include "all the extra days and weeks that we’ve been given together."