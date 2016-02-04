Khloe Kardashian reunites with ex French Montana: 'I love that we are still friends'

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner painted the town red on Wednesday night. The sisters along with their friends stepped out in matching red bomber jackets for the FORWARD By Elyse Walker & Unravel's fashion launch party in Los Angeles.

Joining the reality stars for their night out were their friends and glam team members Jordyn Woods, Joyce Bonelli, Malika Haqq and Jen Atkin.

Jordyn Woods, Joyce Bonelli, Khloe Kardashian Malika Haqq, Kylie Jenner and Jen Atkin Photo: Getty Images

The 18-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star paired her jacket with a sexy, black leather cutout dress. Meanwhile, the Strong Looks Better Naked author wore hers with a pair of black ripped jeans.

@frenchmontana @joycebonelli A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 3, 2016 at 8:35pm PST



Also in attendance at the fashion event were Nicole Richie’s younger sister Sofia Richie and Khloe’s ex-boyfriend French Montana. While at the party, Kylie snapped a photo with the rapper, who also is still close with Kourtney's ex Scott Disick. The two hit the town on Tuesday night hanging with Tyga and other friends at 1 OAK.

Despite splitting, the exes remain on good terms. Earlier in the day, French made an appearance on Kylie’s app radio show, where he received a haircut live on the air.

YOUNG LEGENDS ‼️ @kyliejenner A video posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Feb 3, 2016 at 10:20pm PST



During Kylie and French's session, Khloe, who dated the rapper back in 2014, dropped by to say hello. According to E!, the 31-year-old admitted on the radio that she's not the type of person who cuts off communication with someone after they've been intimate.

"We have history and we've had a relationship and a great friendship, and I love that we are still friends," she revealed. "I don't believe in f--king and ducking. We had a great relationship and I like that we can still be friends."