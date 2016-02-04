David Bowie's dog has different colored eyes – just like his owner

David Bowie was instantly recognizable by his distinctive mismatched eyes – a characteristic that is also shared by his dog Max, it has been revealed. This week, David's widow Iman was photographed for the first time since the singer's death, taking Max out for a walk in NYC, and onlookers quickly noted that the dog has different colored eyes, just like his late owner.



It was thought for years that the star had heterochromia – a condition which results in a person's eyes being naturally different in color. But David later confirmed that the unusual appearance of his eyes was down to anisocoria, which can create the illusion of different colored irises because the pupil does not respond to changes in light

David's right pupil became permanently dilated at the age of 15 when his friend George Underwood punched him in a fight over a girl. Even though he had left his friend with a permanent disfigurement, George said that the superstar actually thanked him for giving him such a distinctive look. "He later told me I did him a favor," he said.

David passed away on January 10, two days after his 69th birthday and the release of his critically acclaimed 25th album Blackstar. He left behind his heartbroken wife Iman, their 15-year-old daughter Lexi, and his son Duncan Jones, 44, from his first marriage.



Though Iman shared a number of photographs of her husband in the days leading up to his death, she has since been grieving in private. The couple were married for 23 years, and were utterly devoted to each other.

Speaking in an interview back in 1995, David was asked what his greatest achievement had been: "Marrying my wife," he replied. "But as a musician?" the interviewer asked. "Nothing else matters," said David.

The star also told HELLO! in 2000 that he was already naming their children the first time they met. "My attraction to her was immediate and all-encompassing. I couldn't sleep for the excitement of our first date. That she would be my wife, in my head, was a done deal," he said. "I'd never gone after anything with such passion in all my life. I just knew she was the one."