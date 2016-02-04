NFL players show off their hairstyling skills on their daughters

These NFL dads scored touchdowns with their little girls. Pantene teamed up with three football players and their daughters for a series of “Dad-Do” videos.The professional athletes took their skills off the football field and onto the styling chair to create daughter-approved how-to hair videos.

The adorable, heart-warming series is a part of the brand’s “ Strong is Beautiful” campaign. “Girls who spend quality time with their dads grow up to be stronger women,” Pantene said of the videos. “That’s why Pantene is teaming up with some of the toughest dads in the NFL to prove it.”

Pittsburgh Steelers player DeAngelo and daughter Rhiya Photo: YouTube

To demonstrate it, the hair care company enlisted Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back DeAngelo Williams, New Orleans Saints Tight End Benjamin Watson and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jason Witten.

“A Dad-do comes from the heart. It’s probably not a whole lot of style,” player Jason Witten said in the campaign video.

Dallas Cowboys player Jason Witten attempted the ballerina bun on his 3-year-old daughter Landry Witten. "I can wash it for sure, but never style it," he admitted. "I think mom's got the touch. I need to learn sometime."

Unfortunately this player received two penalties for illegal formation and an incomplete after attempting two styles. "Catching a touch-down pass is a lot easier than making a beautiful braid," Jason said. After chanting "Let's go daddy, let's go," the tight end completed the play and proved victorious at making "The Daddy and Angel Bug's Magnificent Pigtails" a.k.a simple pigtails.

Pittsburgh Steelers player DeAngelo also gave his best shot at pigtails, but to make it a little more challenging, the player went for twisted pigtails on his oldest daughter, kindergartner Rhiya. "The only style that I'm able to do is a ponytail," he revealed. "Definitely stepping out of my comfort zone. You know what's easier for me is running through a defensive line because I have help running through that defensive line."

The professional ball player even had a little cheerleader throughout the process. Rhiya told her budding hairstylist, "You're doing a good job daddy" — but then she changed the game plan on him when she asked for bows inside her braids. "It's the first time we've had daddy time while I'm doing her hair," he admitted after successfully completing the "DeAngelo Williams Curtain Call" also known as twisted pigtails.

The Steelers running back jumped back into the game, or well styling chair with his youngest daughter Reyna to create the princess puff hair-do. The dad proved he's already a master topping off his little one's dad-do called the "DeAngelo Williams Princess Samurai" with a tiara after a flawless execution.

New Orleans Saints player Benjamin Watson decided to go for the touchdown with braided pigtails on his daughter Grace. "I'm a little nervous," the first grader admitted.

"If you're a father and you only have so many hours in the day maybe doing their hair is one of the things that you can do to connect with them and to build that relationship," Benjamin said. While his styling looked "pretty," the dad's play was incomplete with hair coming out of the braid. "Sometimes a dad-do is a re-do," he laughed. "You've got to be okay with that." The referee, who happens to be his other daughter Naomi, said the call — the "Who Dad-Do" also known as braided pigtails — was good.