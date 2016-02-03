Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been keeping all of us guessing for weeks, but the former One Direction singer has finally confirmed that he and the Victoria’s Secret model are dating. The 23-year-old spoke about his relationship with the blonde beauty for the first time, during a radio interview on Tuesday.

While talking with Westwood One’s Zach Sang and the Gang radio show, the singer confirmed that he and Gigi are an item. “Was it cool to have your girlfriend in the video?” asked one of the radio presenters, referring to the 20-year-old’s appearance in Zayn new solo song “Pillowtalk.”

The "Pillowtalk" singer confirmed that he is dating model Gigi Hadid Photo: Getty Images

“Yeah it was cool,” he responded adding, “That was something different, and yeah, we enjoyed it. It was fun. We had a lot of fun on set.”

The interviewer Jillian Gutowitz then added, "No one easier to make out with than your own girlfriend, right?" Zayn handled that question like a champ and replied, "Exactly. I like what you've done there."

During the interview, the singer also discussed his upcoming solo album. His first solo album is set to released on March 25, exactly a year on from when he left One Direction. When quizzed about whether he had organized this, he replied “It just happens to be coincidence. Maybe it’s a sign.”

The "That’s What Makes You Beautiful" singer revealed he was really happy with the reception to his first single "Pillowtalk." “Yeah I’m over the moon at the minute I never really expected that reaction so to get that it’s really cool,” he said.

A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Dec 20, 2015 at 3:53am PST

The couple often posts pictures of each other on their respective Instagram pages Photo: Instagram/@zayn

“I wrote [Pillowtalk] shortly after I left the band…we wrote that song around the time when I was feeling those emotions. I don’t want to be too specific about what it is about. It is obviously quite personal to me and something that happened in my life,” he continued.

Zayn concluded the interview by saying that he is hoping to relocate to America. “If I’m successful enough and do well enough I would love to call [California] home one day.”