Victoria's Secret Angels "score more" in Super Bowl commercial

Are you ready for some football? Because the Victoria’s Secret Angels are! Ahead of Super Bowl 50 on Sunday, the lingerie brand released their "Score More" video.

In the new promotional video for Valentine’s Day, the models trade the runway for the football field. Angels Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes and Taylor Hill suit up in traditional football gear including pads and helmets for their epic game against the “Devils.”

Down by 5 points in the fourth quarter with only 15 seconds to score, the Angels receive a pep talk from their head coach Erin Andrews. “We have time for one more play. You know what you’ve got to do,” the TV personality tells her team, to which they chant, “Score more!”

With only enough time for one last play, the girls prove they have moves off the catwalk and on the field as they ran the football to the end zone. After a graceful play, demonstrating their football skills, model Elsa scored team Angels winning touchdown.

Of course in true football player fashion the ladies celebrated their victorious win with a dance before strutting off the field, Angel-style.

