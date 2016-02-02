Vanessa Hudgens thanks fans for 'Grease: Live' support after dad's passing

After an emotional weekend, Vanessa Hudgens took to her Twitter on Monday to thank fans for their support. The 27-year-old delivered a powerful performance as Betty Rizzo in FOX’s Grease: Live Sunday evening just hours after announcing the death of her father.

She tweeted, “I can't believe ‪@gogrease is OVER! Grand opening and grand closing. Thank you to everyone who watched & supported me last night. Doing ‪#greaselive was one of the most incredible experiences and I'm so glad you guys liked it as much as I did...”

Photo: FOX

The actress added, “Till next time Rizz... ‪#pinkladyforlife.”

Vanessa’s father, Greg Hudgens, passed away from stage four cancer on Saturday evening. On Sunday the star tweeted that she would perform the show in his honor.

Tonight, I do the show in his honor. — Vanessa Hudgens (@VanessaHudgens) January 31, 2016

The actress-singer revealed last year that her father was battling stage four cancer. “Last year, my boyfriend, Austin, lost his mom, Lori, to cancer, and my dad has just been recently diagnosed with stage four cancer,” Vanessa said back in August. “Let me tell you, I hate cancer. I hate cancer with every cell of my being."

The Rizzo star had the support of her boyfriend Austin Butler on Sunday night. The actor revealed on Twitter that his girlfriend's performance gave him “constant chills.” He tweeted, "WOW @VanessaHudgens singing 'Worst Things' had me in tears. Just brilliant #GreaseLive.”

Wow, #GreaseLive was unbelievably amazing. So proud of everyone who made it possible! So so proud of Vanessa. You shine so bright. I know daddy is smiling down on you. A photo posted by @stellahudgens on Jan 31, 2016 at 10:14pm PST



The live TV musical was dedicated to the performer's late father. The actress's younger sister, Stella Hudgens, shared a photo of the in memoriam along with a congratulatory message for Vanessa writing, "I know daddy is smiling down on you."

The network's first-ever musical broadcast was a hit to say the least with 12.2 million people tuning in to the show. Grease: Live topped NBC's The Wiz Live and Peter Pan Live, however it remains the second most viewed TV live musical behind NBC's 2013 production of The Sound of Music Live!

Up next for FOX is a musical production of The Passion, which will air live from New Orleans in March.

WATCH VANESSA PERFORM "THERE ARE WORSE THINGS I COULD DO"