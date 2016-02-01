Jana Kramer and husband Michael Caussin welcome daughter Jolie

The "I Got the Boy" singer officially has a girl! Country star Jana Kramer and her former NFL player husband Michael Caussin welcomed their first child on Sunday, January 31 in Nashville.

The proud mom shared a photo of her newborn daughter on Monday. Jana captioned the sweet picture of her sleeping baby, “Welcome to the world our sweet princess Jolie Rae Caussin. Momma and daddy love you so much.”

After welcoming her new bundle of joy, Jana told People magazine, “Words can’t even begin to describe how much happiness I’m feeling right now.”

She continued, “Holding my healthy and beautiful baby girl in my arms is something that’s truly indescribable. Michael and I are so thankful for this wonderful blessing!”

Photo: Getty Images for dcp

Since giving birth, the new mom has had another reason to celebrate with her ACM female vocalist of the year nomination, which was announced on Monday. The singer admitted, "I’m overwhelmed with joy after welcoming my beautiful baby girl into the world AND finding out I’ve been nominated for an ACM Award!"

The 32-year-old tied the knot with her husband, whom she met on Twitter, last May and announced she was expecting back in August. Jana admitted to Fit Pregnancy magazine, “I wasn’t sure how I’d look as I got bigger, but pregnancy makes me feel so pretty." She added, "Michael says he’s put on eight pounds of sympathy weight, but I think it’s more like ten."