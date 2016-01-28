Angelina Jolie comes from an Hollywood family and is married to an A-list star, yet the 40-year-old has revealed that she doesn’t want her six children to follow in her footsteps and become actors.

Angelina Jolie has revealed she doesn't want her children to go into acting Photo: Getty Images

Brad Pitt's wife made the revelation during an interview for her latest film Kung Fu Panda 3, in which four of her children have small roles. “I hope not,” responded the actress when asked if her children want to go into the acting trade, during a conversation with Today. Explaining her answer, she added, “We’ve always said if they’re going to be actors, we hope that they do something else – and then the acting.”

Despite saying that she would not encourage them to go into the industry, Angelina did admit that she had a lot of fun working with her children on the set of her animated film. “Oh it was so much fun,” she said, adding, “I think what was so sweet about it was that they took it very seriously. They came in and said, ‘I don’t know if I can do this.’ And then to talk them through it and simple little things but they really took it seriously as a job, and getting it right and not doing a bad job.”

Four of Angelina's children starred in Kung Fu Panda 3 with her Photo: Getty Images

Angelina’s co-star Jack Black noted that while he is not discouraging his children from starring in films, he is trying to encourage them to try their hand at script-writing as well as performing in front of the camera. “When they say I want to act, I say, 'Okay, what do you want to do? What do you want to write? You've got to write it. So I try and steer them towards writing and directing, you know little things on the iPhone.”

The duo are joined by Kate Hudson, Dustin Hoffman and Lucy Liu in the latest installment of the Kung Fu Panda trilogy.