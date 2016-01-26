Mark Zuckerberg 'undecided' on what to wear for return from paternity leave

What do Charlie Brown, Doug Funnie and Mark Zuckerberg all have in common? Their closets are made up of one outfit.

The Facebook founder shared a photo of his closet on Monday showing off his grey monochromatic wardrobe made up of t-shirts and hoodies –answering the question, what's inside a billionaire's closet. The 31-year-old wrote, “First day back after paternity leave. What should I wear?” Jokingly he updated his status attached to the post "feeling undecided."

Last year, the CEO announced that he would take a 2-month paternity leave following the birth of his daughter. Mark and his wife Priscilla Chan announced the arrival of their first child, Maxima, on (of course) Facebook back in December.

Like most parents, the new dad has shared photos of his little girl on social media. On Sunday, Mark posted a photo of himself and his daughter, clad in an adorable one-piece swimsuit, enjoying time in the pool. He captioned the sweet photo, “Max's first swim. She loves it!"

The tech guru also shared a Star Wars-themed photo of his newborn baby back in December to celebrate the franchise's release of the Force Awakens. Attached to the picture he penned, "The Force is strong with this one."

Following Max’s birth, Mark and his wife pledged to donate 99 percent of their Facebook shares to charity. In an open letter to their daughter, the new parents wrote, “We love you and feel a great responsibility to leave the world a better place for you and all children. We wish you a life filled with the same love, hope and joy you give us. We can't wait to see what you bring to this world.”