'Friends' reunion – with 'Big Bang Theory' stars! Kaley Cuoco shares epic snap

Could we BE any more excited about the Friends reunion? Kaley Cuoco has sparked excitement among fans of the show after sharing a picture of the cast alongside the stars of her sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

The star-studded snap was captured at a dinner to pay tribute to director James Burrows, who has just celebrated directing his 1,000th TV show. It sees Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer gathered around a dining table alongside Kaley and her fellow Big Bang Theory actors Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Simon Maxwell Helberg and Kaley.

Kaley Cuoco shared a photo of the Friends and Big Bang Theory casts together Photo: Instagram / @kaleycuoco



"FRIENDS #MEETS BBT," Kaley captioned the photo, which has unsurprisingly proved popular among fans, and attracted close to 40,000 likes within hours of being posted on Instagram.

The casts of both popular shows are set to appear in a two-hour special entitled Must See TV: A Tribute to James Burrows, due to air on February 21 on NBC. It is a part of the network's tribute to the veteran director who shot 15 episodes of Friends, and also worked on popular shows including Cheers, Will and Grace, Frasier and Two and a Half Men.

Fans of Friends have been hoping for more than a decade to see the cast reunited on screen, however Matthew Perry is noticeably absent from the show as he is busy rehearsing for his new play, The End of Longing, in London.

Matthew Perry was noticeably absent from the Friends reunion Photo: Getty Images



While the actor, who played Chandler Bing in the show, has dashed the hopes of fans this time around, he did recently suggest that the cast could come together for new episodes in the future.

"I think the actors would actually be open to it," he told Chris Evans on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show. "I think we would be open to doing something, some kind of, maybe, some TV special. I don't know about a movie."