Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann no longer have a little girl on their hands! The duo's 17-year-old daughter Maude Apatow walked (and worked) the red carpet on Thursday at the premiere of her new film Other People during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Maude stars in Other People Photo: Getty Images

The teen, who has over 200,000 Twitter followers thanks to her hilarious tweets, walked the red carpet arm-in-arm with her director father. Maude showed off her bob haircut while wearing a printed dress and Tory Burch booties, which she tweeted about after the occasion. She wrote: "My shoes make a farting sound when I walk and this is a nightmare."

It's clear that Maude already has her parents comedy gene. Judd, 48, and Leslie, 43, were married in 1997 and have another daughter, 13-year-old Iris.

Maude and her father Judd Apatow Photo: Getty Images

Other People isn't the teen's first time appearing on the big screen. Maude has appeared under her father's direction in This is 40 and Funny People as well as reoccurring roles alongside Lea Dunham in her HBO series Girls.

While it looks like Maude is taking the world of Hollywood by storm, the teen still has her sites on college. In a series of funny tweets, Maude joked about the process of writing college essays. "I wrote so much about myself during the college process, I forgot who I really was," she shared.