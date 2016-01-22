Miranda Lambert’s 2016 is shaping up to be a great year. After splitting from husband Blake Shelton in 2015, the country singer is kicking off the New Year with a new man and new tour.

The 32-year-old will be headlining her “Keeper of the Flame” tour this year, in addition to joining Kenny Chesney on his “Spread the Love” tour. While on the road, Miranda will be joined by special guests including Kip Moore and the country duo Brothers Osborne.

Photo: Getty Images for City Winery

On Wednesday, Miranda performed at a singer’s showcase in Nashville. At the event, the country star admitted last year was not an easy one for her and that she has some new ink to prove it. Playing a song written by her guitar player Scotty Wray, she said, “So this song, I don't know if I can do it without crying. Scotty Wray has been with me since I was 17. For a long time he was my band. We have been through everything together, good and bad. We both went through a really sh--ty 2015 and we have the tattoos to prove it. He wrote a song a long time ago called 'Scars.' I never felt like I could sing it 'til now."

Miranda and Blake divorced last summer after 10 years together, four of which they were married. Since then, both country artists have moved on. Miranda is currently involved with singer Anderson East, while Blake is dating his fellow Voice judge Gwen Stefani.

Photo: Getty Images

A rep for Gwen confirmed the couple’s romance back in November and the two have been spotted out and about showing off their affection since then. When asked by Entertainment Tonight if Blake is interested in starting a family with his new love, he said, “I think it's awfully early to be talking about that, don't you?”

While the couple does not have plans to move in together anytime soon, the country crooner did note that he and Gwen are really happy.