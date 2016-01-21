ABBA reunites for rare-appearance at 'Mamma Mia' inspired restaurant opening

Having the time of their lives! ABBA came together to support their former bandmate, Bjorn Ulvaeus during the opening of his new Mamma Mia themed restaurant in Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday.

Photo: Getty Images

Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad all made a rare appearance at the Greek taverna restaurant. The opening was complete with food and music from the pop supergroup, who had hits such as "Dancing Queen" and "Super Trouper." Unfortunately for fans, none of the former pop stars joined in on a sing along.

Photo: Getty Images

According to the Telegraph, when asked if there was any chance for a comeback tour, band member Benny Anderson replied "I don't think so."

In 2008, Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep starred in the film adaptation of Mamma Mia, based on the Broadway musical, which featured songs by the pop group. The restaurant keeps the traditional Greek setting of the film, featuring olive trees, blue and white table clothes along with Mamma Mia memorabilia on the wall and a bar that serves ouzo.

Photo: Getty Images

The restaurant, which offers Swedish entertainment and English singing is prepping for an all-English version in the summer.

ABBA made their debut in the 1970s and early 1980's. The pop group was inducted into the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame in March of 2010, and have turned down millions of dollars to reunite and perform, proving that it's not always about the "Money, Money, Money" with the group.