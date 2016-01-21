Chrissy Teigen's maternity style tips from Kim Kardashian: 'She told me to go stretchy'

As Chrissy Teigen prepares for the arrival of her and husband John Legend’s first child — a girl — the model is taking advice from a fellow famous mom, Kim Kardashian. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who has two little ones of her own — North and Saint West — has been soliciting the FABLife co-host with maternity style tips.

"She told me to go stretchy," Chrissy told InStyle Australia. "I always wanted to be the person who showed off the bump because it looks beautiful and I think you should embrace it."

The expectant mom, who embraces her baby bump on the magazine's February issue, continued, “Kim does that well and I love seeing that belly of hers and I know Kanye does too.”

The 30-year-old also noted that she and her reality star friend are fortunate to have the husbands they do. She explained, “We’re lucky to be with men who find pregnancy sexy. Thank god!”



Chrissy and John, who announced back in October that they are expecting, have yet to select a name for their daughter. “We change the name every day, basically,” she said.

While the quest for the perfect name continues, one thing Chrissy is not too worried about is her little girl’s nursery. The model admitted, “Nurseries have always been silly to me because everyone always wants them to be so beautiful and so perfect, but this thing is just going to barf everywhere and poop everywhere."